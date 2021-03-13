Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.70. 813,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,713,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

