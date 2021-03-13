Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 3,649,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,101. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of Evoke Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $70,424.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.