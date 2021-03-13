EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells $422,565.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $422,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

Shares of EVOP opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

