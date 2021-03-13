Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,673 shares of company stock worth $1,806,105. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

