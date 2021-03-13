Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1,216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 4,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,191,190 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,159,000 after buying an additional 1,169,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,673 shares of company stock worth $1,806,105. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

