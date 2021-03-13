Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

RE opened at $250.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

