Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Up 7.2%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.99 and last traded at $141.21. 576,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 515,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 13.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,873,000.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

