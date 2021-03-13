Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

