Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of ESEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. 64,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $56.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

