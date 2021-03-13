Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,790. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.