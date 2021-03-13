Essentia Price Tops $0.0032 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $242,483.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.