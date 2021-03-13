Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,851.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $94.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $120.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $248.03 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. 420,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,177. The company has a market capitalization of $847.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

