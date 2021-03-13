ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93,830 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,696 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,046. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.

