ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,521,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

