ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,760. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

