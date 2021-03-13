Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $582,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 285,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,094. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $504,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.