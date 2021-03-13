ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 263% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $45,501.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 383.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.