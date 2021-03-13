Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. 23,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,135. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

