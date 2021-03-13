Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) EVP Dave S. Hattem Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.
EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 787.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
