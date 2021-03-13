Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) EVP Dave S. Hattem Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 787.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.