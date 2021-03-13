Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,357 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,357 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.