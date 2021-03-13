Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $472.85 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.