Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $133.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $136.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.