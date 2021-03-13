Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $340.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

