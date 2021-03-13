Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 975,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 195,740 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 201,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

