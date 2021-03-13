Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,147,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.