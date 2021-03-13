EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 76.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $282,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

