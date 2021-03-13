Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,787 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Envista were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

