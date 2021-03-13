Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%.

Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 66,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,217. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $340.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.63. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.