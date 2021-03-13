Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

