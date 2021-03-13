Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) PT Raised to $10.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

