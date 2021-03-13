Enjin Coin (ENJ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003880 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00048379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.72 or 0.00642760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025753 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035236 BTC.

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

