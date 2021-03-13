Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 11268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.
The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $92,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.36.
About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
