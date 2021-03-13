Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 431,351 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group accounts for about 2.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $33,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ECPG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $41.54. 14,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,968. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

