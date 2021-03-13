ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

