ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.