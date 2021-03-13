Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $10.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.