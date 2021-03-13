Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $10.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $15,915,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,181.82, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.