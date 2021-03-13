Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 108,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $163.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

