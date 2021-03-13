Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Sells £65,184.29 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £728.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29. Elementis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.