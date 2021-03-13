Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,041 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

