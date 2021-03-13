Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.95.

EGO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,454. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

