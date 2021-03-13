Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.99 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 278,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.