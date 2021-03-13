Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases Shares of 3,504,985 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,504,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,138,000. StoneCo comprises about 1.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 542,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.69 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.