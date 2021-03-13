Egerton Capital UK LLP Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,932 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.22% of The Blackstone Group worth $93,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.