Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,539. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,377 shares of company stock valued at $34,324,351. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.