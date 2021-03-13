EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) versus Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Financial Comparison

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $16.05 billion 1.46 $573.16 million $1.57 37.87 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 6 1 3.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies natural gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,827,505 electricity customers and 1,599,232 gas customers. It also operates 286,470 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,274 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

