Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

