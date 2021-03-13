Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 54,405 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,405 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $80.59. 138,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $85.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

