Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,827 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,156,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,384,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $255.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $269.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

