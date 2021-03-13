Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $963,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,901. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.